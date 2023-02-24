Unaware how Amritpal Singh declared himself head of ‘Waris Punjab De’, says Deep Sidhu’s kin

A day after men brandishing swords and guns clashed with police outside the Ajnala police station in Punjab’s Amritsar demanding the release of ‘Waris Punjab De’ organisation’s head Amritpal Singh’s close aide Lovepreet Singh ‘Toofan’, the latter, an accused in a kidnapping case, walked out of the Amritsar jail on Friday.

At the centre of the controversy is Amritpal Singh and the organisation that he is now heading ‘Waris Punjab De’ which translates to the ‘heirs of Punjab’.

The organisation was floated by actor-turned-activist Sandeep Singh alias Deep Sidhu on September 30, 2021, ahead of the Punjab elections. Sidhu, who hogged the limelight during the 2020 farmers’ protest had then said that ‘Waris Punjab De’ is a “social platform” not a “poll gimmick”.

“We are not supporting any political party. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian, it is for all those who will fight with us for the rights of Punjab,” he had said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

However, following Deep Sidhu’s death in a car accident in February last year, 29-year-old Dubai-return Amritpal Singh, who is a follower of pro-Khalistan slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale took over the reins of ‘Waris Punjab De’.

However, Sidhu’s family distanced themselves from Amritpal Singh, accusing him of “misusing” their name to “propagate anti-social activities”. Speaking to IE, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, a Ludhiana-based advocate and brother of Deep Sidhu, said, “We never met him before. Deep too never met him. He was in touch with Deep over the phone for some time but later Deep blocked him. We do not know how he declared himself as head of my brother’s organisation. He is misusing our name to propagate anti-social activities. He somehow got access to my brother’s social media accounts and started posting on them.”

“My brother made this organisation for a social cause, to raise issues of Punjab and to provide legal aid to the needy, not to propagate Khalistan. Amritpal is talking about creating unrest in Punjab. He is befooling people using my brother’s and Khalistan’s name. My brother was not a separatist,” Mandeep added.

Mandeep further said that there are now parallel organisations that are running in the name of ‘Waris Punjab De’.

“The original ‘Waris Punjab De’ which was formed by my brother is headed by Harnek Singh Uppal. The other is headed by Amritpal and we have no link with it,” Mandeep clarified.

However, Amritpal’s uncle, Harjit Singh, had a different version of the story and claimed that Deep Sidhu’s supporters had made him the head of ‘Waris Punjab De’.

“We do not know why Sidhu’s brother and family are not supporting it. Amritpal’s mission is to encourage youths to become Amritdhari Sikhs (baptised) and shun drugs,” he said, as quoted by IE.

Amritpal Singh, who is now being dubbed ‘Bhindranwale 2.0’ in Punjab these days by some, is seen often escorted by armed supporters and donning a flowing white ‘chola’ and a navy-blue turban. His ‘Dastaar bandi’ ceremony was held at Rode of Moga district —the ancestral village of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, which was witnessed by thousands who raised pro-Khalistan slogans.