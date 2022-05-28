‘Unacceptable’: India reacts strongly to OIC’s remarks on Yasin Malik verdict

India on Friday hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) – IPHRC (Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission) over its criticism of a recent Delhi court ruling against Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik and urged the global Islamic body to refrain from justifying any acts of terrorism. While pointing out that the world seeks a zero tolerance policy on terrorism, India saw OIC’s interference as “unacceptable”.

“India finds unacceptable the comments made by OIC-IPHRC today criticising India for the judgement in the case of Yasin Malik,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told media persons when asked about India’s stand on OIC-IPHRC’s observation on an NIA court sentencing Yasin Malik to life in prison in connection with a terror-funding case.

“Through these comments, OIC-IPHRC has implicitly expressed support for the terrorist activities of Yasin Malik, which were documented and presented in the court,” Bagchi said.

“The world seeks zero tolerance of terrorism and we urge OIC not to justify it any manner,” said the MEA spokesperson.

On Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court sentenced Yasin Malik to life imprisonment. He was given varying jail terms as the NIA court slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on him. He was given two life sentences with the NIA pressing for a death penalty.

On May 10, Malik pleaded guilty to all the charges framed against him including the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He was was charged under sections 38 and 39 of UAPA (association with a terrorist organistion and inviting support for the terrorist organisation).