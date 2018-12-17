Unabated cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley, Ladakh region; Leh records season’s coldest night

By: | Published: December 17, 2018 10:18 AM

An unabated cold wave continued on Monday in the Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh region, as night temperatures remained several notches below the freezing point, the weather office said.

Leh recorded the season's coldest night at minus 16.1 degrees Celsius, while Kargil froze at minus 11.4.

A MET Department official said the present weather conditions were likely to continue for another four to five days as dry weather with clear night sky is expected in Jammu and Kashmir during this period.

The minimum temperature was minus 4.8 degrees Celsius in Srinagar while in both Pahalgam and Gulmarg it was minus 8.3 degrees.

Leh recorded the season’s coldest night at minus 16.1 degrees Celsius, while Kargil froze at minus 11.4.

Jammu city recorded 4.4 degrees Celsius, Katra 6.4, Batote 1.5, Bannihal 3.5 and Bhaderwah minus 1.2 as the minimum temperatures.

