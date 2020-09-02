  • MORE MARKET STATS

UN Secretary General Guterres condoles death of former President Pranab Mukherjee

By: |
Published: September 2, 2020 1:48 PM

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and recalled with appreciation his commitment to reform, multilateralism and support to the world organisation.

UN Secretary General,Antonio Guterres, Pranab Mukherjee, United Nations, latest news on pranab mukherjeeMukherjee died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. (File photo: IE)

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and recalled with appreciation his commitment to reform, multilateralism and support to the world organisation. Mukherjee died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84.

”The Secretary-General learned with sadness of the passing of former President Mukherjee and he expresses his most sincere condolences to his family as well as to the government and people of India for this loss,” Spokesman for the Secretary-General, St.phane Dujarric told PTI.

Related News

The Secretary-General “recalls with appreciation” Mukherjee’s “commitment to reform, multilateralism and support to the United Nations,” Dujarric said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. UN Secretary General Guterres condoles death of former President Pranab Mukherjee
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1No question hour in Monsoon session of Parliament, Opposition slams move
2Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Nitish Kumar’s former aide Sharad Yadav set to rejoin Janata Dal (United)
3Jamia professor SM Akhtar to design Ayodhya mosque, complex: Report