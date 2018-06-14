UN report on Kashmir: ‘Prejudiced, mischievous, misleading’ – BJP, Congress react in one voice

The report released earlier today said that Indian security forces have used excessive force in Kashmir and killed and wounded numerous civilians since 2016. (MEA)

The UN report on Kashmir has been condemned by many leaders in India. BJP MP Subramanian Swamy termed the UN as “prejudiced left dominated” and said he would throw the report in dustbin. ”I would throw the report in the dustbin. They (UNOHCHR) are highly-prejudiced left dominated organisation. We should say to them, ‘to hell with you’. We don’t comment on reports written by people who don’t know about the subject,” ANI quoted Swamy as saying.

BJP National Secretary Ram Madhav said, “It seems that the report has been prepared by some juveniles. They really don’t know the intricacies of the problem. It’s very fashionable to talk about human rights. We reject this report.” Reaction also came from Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who said, “The issue ends with 1994 resolution, which was endorsed by all political parties. If there is any outstanding issue between India and Pakistan as far as J&K is concerned, it is only that how we have to retrieve the PoK.”

Several leaders from Congress party also reacted on the report. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted that J & K is an integral part of India and rejected the report as a “prejudiced attempt”. “Jammu and Kashmir is an integral & inseparable part of India. We reject UN Human Rights Report as a prejudiced attempt by vested interests to hurt India’s Sovereignity & National Interests. Congress party supports the Govt’s stand in dismissing the report. In another tweet, Surjewala said the report is prepared with “zero understanding” of the ground situation. ”UNHRC prepared this report remotely with zero understanding of situation in J&K. How does the report justify terrorism by self styled militants of JeM & Hizbul Mujahideen? Should the UN overlook the state sponsored terrorism being exported on Indian soil by Pakistan?” he tweeted.

Manish Tewari, another Congressman, reacted by questioning the government and its mission in Geneva. ”UNHRC has issued a damning report indicting our Human Rights record in Jammu & Kashmir – 2016-18@Sushmaswraj was MEA sleeping? Why didn’t our Mission in Geneva engage with them to set record Straight? Capitals around the world takes such reports seriously,” he tweeted.

Ahmed Patel, another Congress veteran, tweeted, ”UNHRC report on Jammu & Kashmir is mischievous & misleading…We reject any such ploy to interfere in the internal affairs of India as Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India. Govt deserves our full support to deal with the report.”

Meanwhile, Gujarat leader Jignesh Mevani tweeted the link and said, ”share this widely.”

India has strongly objected to the United Nations report on the issue of alleged human rights violation in Kashmir. The report released earlier today said that Indian security forces have used excessive force in Kashmir and killed and wounded numerous civilians since 2016. UN has called for an international inquiry into alleged violations in the disputed territory. Just after the UN released its report, India left no stone unturned in rejecting the allegations. “India rejects report. It is fallacious, tendentious and motivated. We question intent in bringing out report. It is a selective compilation of largely unverified information,” Ministry of External Affairs said.

The first ever report of its kind for Kashmir has urged Pakistan to end its “misuse” of anti-terror legislation to persecute peaceful activists. The UN report focuses mainly on serious violations committed in Jammu and Kashmir from July 2016 to April 2018.

This is for the first time the UNHRC has issued a report on the alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.