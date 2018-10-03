UN postal agency issues commemorative stamps on International Day of Non-Violence

In commemoration of the International Day of Non-violence, marked on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, the UN postal agency Tuesday issued a new collection of stamps featuring artistic interpretation of ‘The Knotted Gun’, an iconic global sculpture giving the message of peace and non-violence. The UN Postal Administration (UNPA) issued three definitive stamps featuring images of ‘The Knotted Gun – Non Violence’, the well-known sculpture for peace and non-violence, created in 1980 by the Swedish artist Carl Fredrik Reuterswärd as a tribute to English songwriter and Beatles member John Lennon after his murder.

“The stamps in the collection are really exquisite. They use the power of art to relay important messages of non-violence, tolerance, respect for human rights, democracy, mutual understanding and respect for diversity – so in other words all that Gandhi stood for,” Under-Secretary-General for Management Jan Beagle said at the event titled ‘Non-violence in Action’ organised here by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN on the occasion of the International Day of Non-Violence.

She said the stamps in the collection feature artistic interpretation of ‘The Knotted Gun,’ and have been issued by the UNPA in celebration of the International Day of Non-violence to spread the message of non-violence and the universal desire of a culture of peace, tolerance and understanding.

“So today, from New York to New Delhi and beyond, we hope that these stamps will help raise awareness and promote the culture of non-violence, tolerance, peace and understanding to people around the world,” Beagle said. The Knotted Gun sculptures are placed in more than 30 strategic locations worldwide, including the United Nations Headquarters, the Olympic Museum in Lausanne and the Peace Park in Beijing.

The Knotted Gun Non-Violence sculpture is used as a symbol by the Non-Violence Project Foundation, a non-profit organisation promoting peace and social change through education; to inspire, motivate and engage young people to understand how to solve conflicts peacefully.