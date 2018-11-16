UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed visiting India to meet senior government officials

By: | Published: November 16, 2018 10:41 AM

United Nations Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed is visiting India to meet senior government and UN officials in the country.

UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed (Reuters)UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed (Reuters)

United Nations Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed is visiting India to meet senior government and UN officials in the country. The Deputy Secretary General, travelling from Kathmandu, will be in New Delhi on transit Friday and meet the senior government officials regarding the 24th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change as well as with the UN country team, the deputy spokesman for the Secretary General Farhan Haq told reporters.

In Kathmandu, she had attended the 6th Global Campaign for Education World Assembly held from November 16 to 18.  She also met senior government officials and the UN country team during her visit to the neighbouring country.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had travelled to India early last month for a three-day visit that coincided with the beginning of events to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, 2019. He met President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and attended the General Assembly of the International Solar Alliance.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed visiting India to meet senior government officials
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition