UN calls for safe release of Indian engineers kidnapped in Afghanistan

The UN has called for the speedy and safe release of the seven Indian engineers abducted in Afghanistan’s restive northern Baghlan province. The abducted Indian engineers were working on a project for the construction of a power sub-station in Afghanistan. They were abducted by militants from the vicinity of Cheshma-e-Sher area on Sunday while they were going to inspect the work on the project. “We, obviously, call for their speedy and safe release,” Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said yesterday in response to a question by PTI on the abduction of the Indian engineers.

On whether the UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has any information on the incident, Dujarric said he has “not seen any particular information.”

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani had met Indian envoy to the country Vinay Kumar and assured him that no efforts will be spared by the Afghan security forces to ensure the safety and release of the seven Indian engineers. Rabbani also had a telephone conversation with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj over the issue.