  • MORE MARKET STATS

UN award testimony to govt’s focus on making India world’s preferred investment destination: PM Modi

By: |
December 8, 2020 9:52 AM

The award is a testimony to our government's focus on making India the world's preferred investment destination and improving ease of doing business, Modi said in a tweet.

The award is a testimony to our government's focus on making India the world's preferred investment destination and improving ease of doing business, Modi said in a tweet. (Photo source: IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Invest India, an investment promotion and facilitation agency of the Union government, for winning the ‘2020 United Nations Investment Promotion Award’.

The award is a testimony to our government’s focus on making India the world’s preferred investment destination and improving ease of doing business, Modi said in a tweet.

Related News

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) declared ‘Invest India’ as winner of the United Nations Investment Promotion Award 2020. The award ceremony took place on Monday at the UNCTAD headquarters in Geneva.

The award recognises and celebrates the outstanding achievements of the world’s investment promotion agencies.

“Congratulations to @investindia for winning the 2020 United Nations Investment Promotion Award given by @UNCTAD. This is a testimony to our government’s focus on making India the world’s preferred investment destination & improving ease of doing business,” Modi said.

The evaluation was based on UNCTAD’s assessment of work undertaken by 180 national investment promotion agencies across the world.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. UN award testimony to govt’s focus on making India world’s preferred investment destination PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rescue teams recover body near November 26 MiG 29K crash site, believed to be that of missing pilot
2Nobody should be forced to observe ‘Bharat Bandh’, emergency services allowed: Farmer leaders
3Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: Security beefed up in Delhi, BSF deployed in Patna, trains stopped in Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra