UN appoints Indian as Controller and ASG in Management Strategy, Policy & Compliance department

Chandramouli Ramanathan (Image: UN)

The UN has appointed an Indian official in one of the top most positions in its Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance. Chandramouli Ramanathan has been appointed as Controller, Assistant Secretary-General for Programme Planning, Budget and Finance in the management strategy, policy and compliance department, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said. He succeeds Bettina Tucci Bartsiotas of Uruguay, Dujarric said.

Ramanathan brings to the position nearly 40 years of executive international experience in diverse organisational settings in finance and budget, management and information technology. He has proven experience leading complex change management initiatives, including implementation of IPSAS (International Public Sector Accounting Standards), and Umoja (the United Nations Enterprise Resource Planning solution).

Ramanathan has served as Acting Controller since September 2018, concurrently with his position as Assistant Secretary-General for Enterprise Resource Planning since 2016. He previously served as Deputy Controller, Director of Accounts Division and Chief of Service, IT Services Division. He also served as Assistant Auditor General, India (1993-1995) and Director of Accounts for the Auditor General of India (1989-1993). He has a Master’s Degree in Economics and is a Cost Accountant.