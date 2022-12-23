Umar Khalid walks out of Tihar Jail on one-week parole to attend sister’s wedding

Umar Khalid, former student of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, on Friday walked free from Delhi’s Tihar Jail on a one-week parole to attend his sister’s wedding. Khalid, who has been in custody in the northeast Delhi violence case, was granted bail from December 23-30 to attend his sister’s wedding in Delhi.

Khalid was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code on charges of masterminding the 2020 Delhi riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. He was arrested in September 2020.

“Umar Khalid has been released from Tihar Jail at 7 am today after he was granted interim bail for seven days to attend his sister’s marriage,” news agency ANI quoted prison officials as saying.

Khalid had moved an application in the Delhi sessions court seeking interim basil for two weeks from December 20 to January 3 for his sister’s wedding. As per the court’s order, Khalid needs to surrender on December 30 and can get no extension on his one-week interim bail.

