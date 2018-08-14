Umar Khalid attack: Suspected shooter caught on CCTV camera, Delhi Police releases photographs

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid was on Monday afternoon allegedly shot at by an unidentified man near the Constitution Club in the heart of the national capital. According to Khalid, the bullet missed him and he escaped unhurt. The Delhi Police has now claimed to have recovered the CCTV footage of the incident which took place outside the entrance of Constitution Club not far from the Parliament. Several pictures of the attacker have been released which shows the assailant, clad in white, running from the incident spot.

The police said that the gun was ‘jammed’ and as a result, he fled from the crime scene after dropping the weapon, a report in The Indian Express said. Police said that they have seized the gun and sent to the FSL to determine if it has been fired. According to a preliminary investigation, the weapon used by the attacker was a 7.65 mm country-made pistol.

Police, however, said that the pistol that was used to attack Khalid was loaded. Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi range) Ajay Chaudhary said that a preliminary investigation has revealed that it was a loaded gun, but a bullet is stuck.

“The crime scene is being searched for the bullet cap as Khalid in his statement has said shots were fired,” he said.

Madhur Verma, DCP (New Delhi), said that the pistol recovered from the spot is an old one and is rusted and jammed. “We have also recovered all the six live cartridges and sent it to Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL),” the official said.

Several supporters of Khalid who were accompanying him said they tried to chase the attacker, but he escaped. The footage of the attack was captured in the CCTV installed on the wall of the RBI building along the road.

Khalid was here to attend an event – ‘Khauf se Azadi: Towards Freedom Without Fear’, organised by an NGO, United Against Hate. According to Khalid, he was attacked when he was returning to the Constitution Club from a nearby tea stall. Khalid said that his friends tried to overpower the attacker, but he escaped.

“I was returning after tea with my friends and just outside the gate, a hefty man pounced on me. He grabbed my neck from behind with his arms, punched me and threw me to the ground. I noticed immediately that he had a gun in his hand and I got scared. I held his hand with the gun and tried to move it aside,” he said.

Khalid said that when his friends tried to overpower him, he got scared and started running away.

“After he had travelled a distance, he fired with the gun. I heard the sound. After that, I just ran and came inside. He didn’t say anything to me, he was just hitting. This has happened outside the Constitution Club, just two days before Independence Day,” he said.

Incidentally, an unsuccessful bid to eliminate Khalid on Monday comes two months after he had sought a police protection. Khalid had said that there was a ‘danger’ to his life, hence he should be given police protection. According to the IE report, police had tried to approach Khalid on several occasions but he was unavailable. Khalid is likely to meet police today.