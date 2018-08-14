Umar Khalid attack: JNU student dubs ruling party spokespersons, prime time anchors as ‘real culprits’

A day after he was allegedly shot at by an unidentified man near the Constitution Club, controversial JNU student Umar Khalid said that the spokespersons of the ruling political party and prime time anchors of TV channels are to be blamed for the deadly attack which he escaped unhurt. In a Facebook post, Khalid without taking any name lashed out at the “real culprits” for spreading lies about him and calling him an anti-national.

He said that his life has become extremely vulnerable and questioned how an armed man can dare to attack a fellow citizen in broad daylight in a high-security zone just two days ahead of Independence Day. He said that there is an atmosphere of ‘hatred’ in the society that is being spread by those sitting in power.

“The real culprits are those who from their seats of power have been breeding an atmosphere of hatred, of bloodlust and fear. The real culprits are those who have provided an atmosphere of complete impunity for assassins and mob lynchers,” he said.

“The real culprits are those spokespersons of the ruling party and the prime time anchors and TV channels who have spread canards about me, branded me anti-national based on lies and virtually incited a lynch-mob against me. This has specifically made my life extremely vulnerable,” his post reads further.

Khalid said that the hate campaign against him has been going on for last two years. Questioning the BJP for making ‘tukde-tukde’ a prefix to his name, Khalid said, “There is no evidence, only lies. There has been no charge-sheet, only media-trial. There are no arguments, only trolling. There has been no debate, only death threats. And today it has all come down to a gun. Why is it that hashtags like “Tukde Tukde” has literally become a prefix to my name…”

He said that he is not scared of attacks like this, adding that ‘if they believe that with attacks like this they are going to scare us into silence, then they are gravely mistaken’.

“They cannot browbeat us into silence, neither with their jails, nor with their bullets. We proved it yesterday itself.”

READ FULL STATEMENT HERE:

Khalid was allegedly shot at by an unidentified man outside the Constitution Club near the Parliament on Monday afternoon. According to him, an unidentified man had opened fire on him when he was entering the Constitution Club to attend an event. Khalid, however, escaped unhurt. According to police, the pistol that was recovered from the scene was fully loaded and it has been sent for a forensic test to determine if it was fired.