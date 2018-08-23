Uma Bharti’s security officer allegedly commits suicide, shoots self with service revolver

Deceased is identified as Rammohan Dauneriya, allegedly committed suicide following an altercation with his wife. (Representational photo)

A personal security officer of the Union Minister Uma Bharti died after allegedly shooting himself on Wednesday night in Bhopal. According to news agency ANI, the officer shot himself with a service pistol. His body has been sent for postmortem.

According to India Today, the deceased, identified as Rammohan Dauneriya, allegedly committed suicide following an altercation with his wife. After the altercation, Dauneriya and his wife were taken to a police station for mediation. While he was being taken away, he shot himself. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the police, on Wednesday night, Dauneriya’s wife, Archana, informed them through the Dial 100 mobile app, after her husband started beating and arguing with her. The police team that reached his home failed to calm him down. Later, the police decided to take him to the police station for mediation. Police said that more details would be available once the post-mortem report is out.

Moreover, in 2016, a Delhi Police constable deployed at Uma Bharti’s residence allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself. The official shot himself sitting inside his personal car parked inside the official bungalow of the Union Minister located on Delhi’s Ashoka road.

Last year, a security guard posted in the house of a Tripura Minister in state capital, Agartala, allegedly committed suicide in the same manner, by shooting himself from his service revolver.

In 2012, a security guard deputed at the residence of the then Union Minister Sachin Pilot, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the neck with his service gun.

In 2009, a security guard of a Uttar Pradesh minister allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself dead over a family dispute.