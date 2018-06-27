Uma Bharti joins Ram Mandir chorus, wants grand temple ‘as soon as possible’

BJP leader and Union Minister Uma Bharti has joined the growing chorus for the contruction of a grand Ram Mandir at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Calling it a matter of ‘national pride’, Bharti who was in Ayodhya on Tuesday, said that she is among those who wanted an early resolution of the matter through the construction of a temple.

Bharti’s remark comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya where he met saints and assured them that a temple will surely be constructed at the disputed site, but sought patience for some more time as the matter is sub-judice.

“Main unmein se hoon jo dhairya dharan nahi karte, hum toh chahte hain ki jaldi se jaldi Ram Mandir ka nirman ho (I am not among those who have patience. I want the Ram temple to be built as soon as possible),” Uma Bharti told reporters in Ayodhya on Tuesday where she had gone to attend the birthday celebrations of Nritya Gopal Das, who heads the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

A report in The Indian Express said that Bharti sought to remind BJP president Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath that both the Centre and Uttar Pradesh are being ruled by the BJP and she expects a ‘courageous decision’ from the governments in this direction.

“Yogiji is the Chief Minister with absolute majority and Modiji also is the Prime Minister with absolute majority. So many pracharaks, swayamsewaks, Ram bhakts, and all connected with the party line are waiting for the moment that we take some courageous decision and make the national resolve a reality,” she said.

Bharti also retorted to opposition parties’ allegations that the BJP plays politics over Ayodhya dispute to polarise votes ahead of every elections. She said that ‘Ram bhakti’ should not be linked with winning and losing elections, adding that construction of a magnificent Ram temple is a matter of national pride.

She said that the ‘Ram Movement’ was bigger than winning elections and noted that Kalyan Singh lost his government after December 6 incident when the Babri Masjid was demolished.

“Kalyan Singh lost his government and so did (chief ministers) Shanta Kumar, Sundar Lal Patwa, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. We never came with the greed for power, we never came with the pressure that we have to rule.”

The issue of Ram Mandir has once again reignited with saints asking the BJP to fulfil its promise ahead of the 2019 general elections. The matter is currently is being heard by the Supreme Court. The issue will come up for further hearing before the apex court on July 6. The Allahabad High Court had in its 2010 order favoured a three-way division of the disputed land in Ayodhya. However, it was challenged in the Supreme Court.