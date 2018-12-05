Uma Bharti announces retirement from electoral politics: A look at Hindutva mascot’s political career

Firebrand BJP leader and Hindutva mascot Uma Bharti has announced retirement from electoral politics. Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, Bharti on Tuesday said that she will not contest the next Lok Sabha polls and concentrate on issues of Ram Mandir and cleanliness of river Ganga. Bharti who holds the Drinking Water and Sanitation portfolio said that she will soon embark on a 2,500-km foot march along river Ganga from Makar Sankranti for nearly one-and-a-half years and also devote her time to Lord Ram.

“I will start work for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and for the cause of holy Ganga from January 1,” she said, adding that she was not taking ‘sanyas’ from active politics yet. Bharti is a Lok Sabha MP from Jhansi constituency.

“I believe that one has to go to the banks of the Ganga river by leaving power and I am doing so for next one-and-a-half years. But I will be campaigning and will continue in politics till my last breath and that too with energy,” Bharti added.

The announcement comes close on the heels of Sushma Swaraj’s announcement that she will not contest Lok Sabha polls in 2019. Swaraj is a Lok Sabha MP from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh.

Uma Bharti’s political career

Born in 1959 in Dunda district of Madhya Pradesh, Uma Bharti joined the BJP at a very young age. In 1984, she had unsuccessfully contested general elections for the first time. In 1989, she contested elections from Khajuraho parliamentary constituency and won. She retained the seat in 1991, 1996 and 1998 election.

Bharti had played a key role in Ram Mandir movement in late 80s and early 90s. She was present at the Babri Masjid demolition site along with LK Advani in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992 when lakhs of right-wing workers had razed down the disputed structure.

In 1999 elections, she had entered the electoral race from Bhopal and won from here. Subsequently, she was inducted into the Atal Bihar Vajpayee Cabinet.

In 2003, she led the BJP to a sweeping victory in Madhya Pradesh and was made the Chief Minister of this Hindi speaking state. However, she was forced to step down for her involvement in 1994 Hubli riots.

In 2004, Bharti floated a separate political party but couldn’t create an impact in the state’s political arena. She merged her party into the BJP in 2011. In 2014 general elections, she contested from Jhansi and was given a Cabinet berth in the Modi government.