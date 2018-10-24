UK will find India a willing partner to increase trade after Brexit, says envoy YK Sinha

Valerie Vaz, Labour MP in her brief speech described India as an incredible country and “India has a special place in our hearts.”

The UK will find India a “willing partner” to increase trade and cooperation as it leaves the European Union, India’s High Commissioner to the UK Y K Sinha has said. Speaking at a farewell reception hosted in his honour by the Indian Journalists’ Association (IJA) on Tuesday, Sinha described his 23-month tenure here as “really exciting stint”. “The year of Culture (of India) held here was fantastic,” he said.

“As the future is uncertain, the UK will find India a willing partner as it leaves the European Union,” he said. Britain is set to formally leave the EU on March 29 next year after a 2016 referendum in favour of Brexit. At the bilateral level, he noted there are a host of issues including visa issue to be tackled and “we are constantly in dialogue to resolve these issues.”

Valerie Vaz, Labour MP in her brief speech described India as an incredible country and “India has a special place in our hearts.” Keith Vaz, Labour MP wanted the British government to restore the post-study visa scheme to attract more Indian students. He said at present Australia has more Indian students than the UK.

IJA President Ashis Ray said “High Commissioner Sinha has done extremely well during his brief tenure.” He said the High Commission should be credited for the success of hosting the “Year of Culture” during this period.