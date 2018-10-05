UK welcomes Supreme Court’s verdict on Section 377

The United Kingdom has welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict on Section 377, saying the judgment would help ensure that who a person loves do not determine how they should be treated by the society. The British High Commission hosted a reception on Thursday to celebrate the recent judgment by the Supreme Court, which read down part of the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and ruled that g ay sex among consenting adults was not a criminal offence.

Over 100 members of the lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender (LGBT) community, human rights activists and lawyers came together to applaud the court ruling, hailing it as a moment to cherish in their fight to secure their basic rights. The reception was lit up in the iconic LGBT rainbow colours, setting the scene for a vibrant and colourful celebration.

The reception recognised the efforts of the groups and individuals who have worked to promote the rights of the LGBT community. It also highlighted the important progress made by both the Indian and UK government on LGBT issues.

“The UK welcomes the Supreme Court’s decision to decriminalise (part of) Section 377. The judgment will help ensure that who a person loves does not determine how they are treated by society. I am delighted to have the opportunity to celebrate this historic moment with such an inspiring group of individuals,” Kieran Drake, minister counsellor-political and press, said in a statement.

The UK is committed to non-discrimination amongst people on any grounds, including sexual orientation and gender identity, and will continue to promote and protect the rights of LGBT people, the statement said.

The UK supports projects globally which promote LGBT rights at through improving institutional protection against discrimination. This includes removing or amending discriminatory laws, policies and practices; and increasing their participation in political and public life, including in positions of leadership and influence, it said.