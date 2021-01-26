  • MORE MARKET STATS

UK PM Boris Johnson greets India on R-Day, says working together to eliminate COVID

By: |
January 26, 2021 10:08 AM

Mr. Johnson was due to be in New Delhi as the chief guest at the annual parade to mark the India’s Republic Day but had to call off the visit

Boris Johnson, UK Prime minister, 72nd Republic day, Boris Johnson message to Indian diaspora on R-Day, Bois Johnson visit to India cancelledBoris Johnson sends video message on occassion of India's republic Day (AP Image)

The U.K. and India are working side by side to free humanity from the coronavirus pandemic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a special reference to the vaccine collaboration in his Republic Day message on Tuesday.

Mr. Johnson was due to be in New Delhi as the chief guest at the annual parade to mark the India’s Republic Day but had to call off the visit to focus on the domestic crisis unleashed by the emergence of a new, deadlier variant of coronavirus in the U.K. at the end of last year.

In his video message to celebrate the birth of an “extraordinary Constitution” that established India “as the biggest sovereign democracy in the world”, the U.K. PM reiterated his plan to visit India in the coming months.

“I was hugely looking forward to joining you for this important occasion at the kind invitation of my friend Prime Minister Modi, alas our common struggle against COVID has kept me in London,” said Mr. Johnson.

“As I speak, our two countries are working side by side to develop, produce and distribute vaccines that will help to free humanity from the pandemic. And thanks to the combined efforts of Britain, India and many other nations, we are on the road to success against COVID. So, I look forward to visiting India later this year, strengthening our friendship, and striving for the quantum leap in our relationship that Prime Minister Modi and I have both pledged to achieve,” he said.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the U.K., he added, “All over the world, this virus is compelling people to stay apart, including family and friends in Britain and India, who form what Prime Minister Modi has called the ‘living bridge’ between us. But for now, let me wish everyone in India as well as those celebrating here in Britain, a very happy Republic Day,” the British Prime Minister said.

