UK home dept clears extradition of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi

The United Kingdom’s Home Department has cleared the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is wanted in an over Rs 13,000-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Friday.
On February 25, a Westminster Magistrates’ Court allowed Modi’s extradition.
The findings of the court were sent to the UK Home Department as per which it cleared the extradition.
