  • MORE MARKET STATS

UK home dept clears extradition of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi

By: |
April 16, 2021 6:08 PM

He had allegedly perpetrated the fraud in the Punjab National Bank in collusion with his uncle Mehul Choksi.

On February 25, a Westminster Magistrates' Court allowed Modi's extradition.On February 25, a Westminster Magistrates' Court allowed Modi's extradition.

The United Kingdom’s Home Department has cleared the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is wanted in an over Rs 13,000-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Friday.

He had allegedly perpetrated the fraud in the Punjab National Bank in collusion with his uncle Mehul Choksi.

Related News

On February 25, a Westminster Magistrates’ Court allowed Modi’s extradition.

The findings of the court were sent to the UK Home Department as per which it cleared the extradition.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. UK home dept clears extradition of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Assembly byelections, Lok Sabha byelections 2021: Result, date, time, schedule, full list of constituencies – All you need to know
2West Bengal Election 2021: All party meet concludes; ball in Election Commission’s court now
3Assembly by-elections: Rajasthan’s prestige battle and the high-voltage fight in Karnataka