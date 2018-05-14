UK alumni in India awarded

On Friday, the British Council announced the recipients of the Study UK Alumni Awards 2018 in India at an awards ceremony in Delhi. (British Council India/Twitter)

On Friday, the British Council announced the recipients of the Study UK Alumni Awards 2018 in India at an awards ceremony in Delhi. In total, three UK alumni in India were recognised for their achievements as business professionals, entrepreneurs and community leaders, and for their contribution to strengthening ties between the UK and India.

The professional achievement award, which recognises alumni who have distinguished themselves through exemplary leadership in their field, was presented to Saumya Saxena, alumni from the University of Cambridge and University of Oxford. She is globally recognised for her assistance to the Law Commission of India (LCI) in assessing the feasibility of a uniform civil code.

The social impact award, which acknowledges alumni who have contributed to creating positive social change, was presented to Ruchi Shah, from the University of the Arts London. Shah has published over 10 multilingual books.

The entrepreneurial award, which highlights alumni who have played a leading role in business innovation, was presented to Sushant Desai, from the University of Edinburgh. Desai co-founded Camphor Cinema in 2012 to provide a global platform for unique Indian stories and Sitting Duck Pictures (2015) that develops and produces global film content.