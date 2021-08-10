Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary from UP raises debt issue during live interaction with PM Modi – WATCH how he responded

PM Modi was interacted with Kiran Devi of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh who was sitting with her daughter for the programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the second phase of the government’s flagship Ujjwala Yojana from Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh. One crore new free LPG connections will be provided under the second phase of the scheme. During the launch of the scheme, PM Modi also interacted with the beneficiaries of the first phase of Ujjwala Yojana from across the country. Beneficiaries from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh participated in the virtual event.

As per protocol, while all women who are scheduled to interact with the PM are informed beforehand about the topic of discussion, sometimes the participants raise unrelated issues. In one such interaction, PM Modi was interacted with Kiran Devi of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh who was sitting with her daughter for the programme. When PM Modi asked who all are there in her family, she said that her husband works out of state and she runs a women self-help group and is associated with Antyoday Gramin Ajeevika mission.

During the interaction, the woman shared on a light note how her daughter loves to cook food using an LPG stove but refuses to do it if the gas is finished. She also shared that before the LPG connection, many times when they used to get tired due to work, they went to bed empty stomach.

However, things took an unwanted turn when PM Modi asked her that as she runs a SHG group, did she tell other women about the Ujjwala scheme, she said that others have also benefitted from the scheme but their money in the business got stuck due to lockdown. “Each woman has her own business…In the lockdown, our money got stuck and we request you take a look at this issue as we have taken loans (to run the business)…” She was speaking when PM Modi interrupted her and asked whether other women have also got the LPG connection.

She then replied that every woman has a gas connection now. Then PM Modi asked whether they are getting free ration as announced by him under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to which she responded positively. Taking the conversation further away from the issue raised by the women, PM Modi then asked whether her daughter also wants to say something.

After interacting with the beneficiaries, PM Modi addressed the nation and said that the government is working to ensure that like water, cooking gas also reaches every kitchen using pipes. He said that the work to provide PNG connection is underway in many districts of Eastern India including Uttar Pradesh.

“Now the country is moving towards fulfilling the dream of a better life, from the fulfilment of basic amenities. Together we have to prove this resolve of a capable and capable India. Sisters are going to play a special role in this,” he said.

PM Modi also said that Ujjwala Yojana has given great emphasis to the resolve of health, convenience and empowerment of women. He informed that 8 crore poor, Dalit, deprived, backward, tribal families were given free gas connections in the first phase of the scheme.