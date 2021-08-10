  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ujjwala Scheme 2.0 Launch in UP Live Updates PM Narendra Modi to shortly launch second phase of Ujjwala scheme in Uttar Pradesh

Ujjwala Scheme 2.0 Launch in UP Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to shortly launch second phase of Ujjwala scheme in Uttar Pradesh

By: |
Updated: August 10, 2021 12:20:51 pm

Ujjwala Scheme 2.0 Launch by PM Modi Live, Ujjwala Scheme 2.0 Launch in Mahoba, UP Live Updates: In the first phase of the scheme, 1,47,43,862 LPG connections were made available to the poor families of the state.

Ujjwala Scheme 2.0 UP Launch, PM Modi Launching Ujjwala Scheme 2.0 in UPUjjwala 2.0 Launch Live: During the event, the Prime Minister will also interact with beneficiaries of the Ujjwala and will address the nation virtually.

Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 Launch in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana – PMUY’s second phase Ujjwala 2.0 today by handing over LPG connections, at Mahoba Uttar Pradesh at 12:30 PM via video conferencing today. During the event, the Prime Minister will also interact with beneficiaries of the Ujjwala and will address the nation virtually. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the programme from Mahoba. According to a UP government spokesperson, in the first phase of the scheme, 1,47,43,862 LPG connections were made available to the poor families of the state. Those families who were left out in the first phase of the Ujjwala scheme will be benefited in the second phase, he said.

On the occasion of World Biofuel Day which is also celebrated today, Chief Minister Adityanath and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri would inaugurate the Biofuel Exhibition organized at the parade ground of the Police Lines in Mahoba district. Compressed biogas plant being set up in Muzaffarnagar district will also be inaugurated on this occasion, the spokesperson added. “During Ujjwala 1.0 launched in 2016, a target was set to provide LPG connections to 5 crore women members of BPL households. Subsequently, the scheme was expanded in April 2018 to include women beneficiaries from seven more categories (SC/ST, PMAY, AAY, Most backward classes, tea garden, forest dwellers, Islands). Also, the target was revised to 8 Crore LPG connections. This target was achieved in August 2019, seven months ahead of the target date,” said a release from PM’s office.

Read More

Live Blog

Ujjwala Scheme 2.0 Launch Live: PM Narendra Modi to Launch Ujjawala Yojana 2.0 Today in Mahoba, UP Live Coverage

Highlights

    12:16 (IST)10 Aug 2021
    Ujjwala Scheme 2.0 Launch Live: Ujjwala Yojana has brought a massive social transformation by providing smoke free kitchens, says D Sudhakar

    Ujjwala Scheme 2.0 Launch Live: "Ujjwala Yojana has brought a massive social transformation by providing smoke free kitchens to those who were deprived of access to clean cooking fuel for decades," says D Sudhakar K, Karnataka Minister.

    Image

    11:43 (IST)10 Aug 2021
    Ujjwala Scheme 2.0 Launch Live: Ravi Shankar Prasad says enrollment in PMUY requires minimal paperwork

    Ujjwala Scheme 2.0 Launch Live: Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 will benefit one crore more families. Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 provides a stove and the first refill free of cost to the beneficiaries. The enrollment procedure will require minimal paperwork, says Ravi Shankar Prasad.

    11:18 (IST)10 Aug 2021
    Ujjwala Scheme 2.0 Launch Live

    Ujjwala Scheme 2.0 Launch Live

    Image

    10:35 (IST)10 Aug 2021
    Ujjwala Scheme 2.0 Launch Live: One crore more connections to be provided under Ujjwala

    Ujjwala Scheme 2.0 Launch Live: One crore more connections to be provided under Ujjwala

    10:07 (IST)10 Aug 2021
    Ujjwala Scheme 2.0 Launch Live: The launch comes at a time when the BJP is gearing up for UP Assembly Election 2022

    Ujjwala Scheme 2.0 Launch Live: The launch comes at a time when the BJP is gearing up for UP Assembly Election 2022

    In the Union budget for FY 21-22, provision for an additional one crore LPG connection under the PMUY scheme was announced. These one crore additional PMUY connections (under Ujjwala 2.0) aim to provide deposit-free LPG connections to those low-income families who could not be covered under the earlier phase of PMUY. Along with a deposit free LPG connection, Ujjwala 2.0 will provide first refill and hotplate free of cost to the beneficiaries. Also, the enrollment procedure will require minimum paperwork. In Ujjwala 2.0, migrants will not be required to submit ration cards or address proof. A self-declaration for both ‘family declaration’ and as a ‘proof of address’ will suffice. Ujjwala 2.0 will help achieve the Prime Minister’s vision of universal access to LPG.
    Narendra ModiPradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Pegasus case: Observe discipline, refrain from debating outside court, SC tells petitioners
    2‘Disclose criminal records of candidates within 48 hours of selection’: SC to political parties
    3Opposition huddle: Unity on menu, NCP, RJD, SAD, BJD, TDP join Kapil Sibal’s dinner meet