Ujjwala Scheme 2.0 Launch in UP Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to shortly launch second phase of Ujjwala scheme in Uttar Pradesh

Ujjwala 2.0 Launch Live: During the event, the Prime Minister will also interact with beneficiaries of the Ujjwala and will address the nation virtually.

Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 Launch in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana – PMUY’s second phase Ujjwala 2.0 today by handing over LPG connections, at Mahoba Uttar Pradesh at 12:30 PM via video conferencing today. During the event, the Prime Minister will also interact with beneficiaries of the Ujjwala and will address the nation virtually. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the programme from Mahoba. According to a UP government spokesperson, in the first phase of the scheme, 1,47,43,862 LPG connections were made available to the poor families of the state. Those families who were left out in the first phase of the Ujjwala scheme will be benefited in the second phase, he said.

On the occasion of World Biofuel Day which is also celebrated today, Chief Minister Adityanath and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri would inaugurate the Biofuel Exhibition organized at the parade ground of the Police Lines in Mahoba district. Compressed biogas plant being set up in Muzaffarnagar district will also be inaugurated on this occasion, the spokesperson added. “During Ujjwala 1.0 launched in 2016, a target was set to provide LPG connections to 5 crore women members of BPL households. Subsequently, the scheme was expanded in April 2018 to include women beneficiaries from seven more categories (SC/ST, PMAY, AAY, Most backward classes, tea garden, forest dwellers, Islands). Also, the target was revised to 8 Crore LPG connections. This target was achieved in August 2019, seven months ahead of the target date,” said a release from PM’s office.

Read More