Ujjain: Bulldozer action on ‘illegal’ homes of accused who spat on Mahakal procession

An FIR has been filed against the accused under multiple Sections. Two of the accused are said to be minors.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Ujjain
The three are accused of spitting water on devotees who were part of the 'Baba Mahakal Sawari' religious procession. (Photo: Video screengrab)

After a video emerged online showing some people purportedly spitting water on a religious procession in Ujjain, which sparked outrage, the district administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Wednesday bulldozed the alleged illegal constructions at the houses of three people, who belong to the minority community, reported The Indian Express.

The three are accused of spitting water on devotees who were part of the ‘Baba Mahakal Sawari’ religious procession, said police. An FIR has been filed against the accused under multiple Sections. Two of the accused are said to be minors.

Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Bhuriya said Revenue and Municipal authorities were informed about the accused, following which the “illegal encroachments were removed” of the properties located at Daba Road, Tanki Chowk and near Gold Bakery.

A large police team had arrived at the homes of the accused, flanked by two men beating drums, on allegations by the local administration that their houses were constructed “illegally”.

The incident took place on Monday, and police had registered a case under the Indian Penal Code, reported PTI.

Bhuriya also said that the two accused, who are minors, have been produced in a court on Tuesday, and sent to a juvenile home. The third accused was remanded in judicial custody.

Madhya Pradesh

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 18:41 IST

