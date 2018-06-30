UIDAI Virtual Identification System operational: Telcos, E-sign providers not using API to be charged Rs 0.20

UIDAI Virtual Identification System is operational.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said on Saturday that its Virtual ID, VID, system is now operational with its Authentication User Agencies (AUA) which have migrated to VID and UID token. UIDAI also said that telecom Companies and E-sign provider AUAs not using Application programming interface (API) 2.5 and e-KYC API 2.5 beyond June 30 shall be charged Rs 0.20 for every transaction. It added that if an AUA has fully migrated to API 2.5 by July 31, then authentication transaction charges for July 1-31 shall be waived off.

Earlier, the government had also instructed telecom operators to tweak their systems and networks to enable the use of Virtual IDs in lieu of Aadhaar number and migrate to the ‘limited KYC’ mechanism for mobile subscribers.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked all banks to tweak their systems by June 30 to enable the use of virtual IDs (VIDs) in lieu of Aadhaar, and migrate to the limited know-your-customer mechanism, a senior government official told FE. This means customers can choose to give the bank either their Aadhaar numbers or the VIDs generated by the Unique Identification Authority Of India (UIDAI), which authenticates their names and address details from the back-end. The RBI directive, sent to all banks earlier this month, came ahead of the proposed July 1 rollout of the VID system. Non-compliance by banks will invite penal measures.

What is VID?

The VID, which is a random 16-digit number mapped to a person’s Aadhaar number, together with biometrics of the user, would give any authorised agency such as a bank or a mobile company only limited details such as name, address and photograph, which are enough for any verification.

A user can generate as many VIDs as they want, but the older ID gets automatically cancelled once a fresh one is generated. The move comes amid mounting concerns about collection and storage of personal and demographic data of individuals.

To address privacy concerns, the UIDAI announced plans in January to introduce the VID feature, which an Aadhaar card holder can generate from its website and produce for various authentication purposes, instead of sharing the actual 12-digit biometric ID.

The last digit of the VID is the checksum using ‘Verhoeff’ algorithm as in Aadhaar number. There will be only one active and valid VID for an Aadhaar number at any given time

VID will be a temporary, revocable 16-digit random number mapped with the Aadhaar number. It will not be possible to derive Aadhaar number from VID.

The “Verhoeff” algorithm is a checksum formula for error detection developed by the Dutch mathematician Jacobus Verhoeff and was first published in 1969.

The UIDAI, in April, launched the beta version of VID feature that allows users to generate the VID and use it to update the address in Aadhaar online. The Department of Telecommunications has also directed telecom service providers to change their systems and networks accordingly to enable the use of VIDs.

About UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is a statutory authority established under the provisions of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 (Aadhaar Act 2016) by the Government of India. It works under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.