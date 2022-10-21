Ugly brawl at Noida’s Hyde Park over society elections, two guards detained — Watch dramatic visuals

Two security personnel were detained after two groups clashed at a residential complex in Noida on Thursday. The fight broke out in the Hyde Park society in Sector 78, which falls under the jurisdiction of Sector 113 police station, when the results of the elections to the Apartment Owners Association (AOA) president were being declared.

In one of the videos that has gone viral, a female resident is seen pulling the hair of a female security guard while another woman tries to break the fight. In the same video, guards were seen encircling the protesters with lathis. In another video, a woman is seen slapping a security guard, reported PTI. According to the police, two women were injured and two guards were taken into custody after a complaint was filed.

“The clashes broke out between the residents over the post of president of the society’s Apartment Owners’ Association (AOA). The guards also got involved in the fight, leading to injuries to two women,” a police officer told PTI.



“Two guards have been detained following a complaint from the injured women and further investigation is underway,” the police officer told PTI, adding that they were scanning CCTV footage to understand the chronology of events.

According to reports, the society residents claimed that the former team got themselves re-elected to the Association without conducting any elections. Other residents claimed that the security guards, acting under the former team’s direction, charged at the residents while a meeting was in progress.

