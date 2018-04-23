UGC says students with ‘Diploma’ in Yoga to get preference in Physiotherapy degree courses. (Image: PTI)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed the Vice-Chancellors of all universities to give ‘suitable preference’ in admission to graduate courses in Physiotherapy to those candidates having requisite knowledge in Yoga. The latest move comes following a recommendation of an expert committee which proposed that students having skill and knowledge in Yoga should be given preference in admission to the degree courses.

The Commission also laid that the rules will be subject to the condition that marks secured in the entrance examination and other eligibility conditions are similar to a candidate with same credentials but not having said expertise in Yoga. In a letter sent to all the Vice-Chancellors of the Universities across India, the UGC said,

“A candidate having at least one year diploma in Yoga may be given preference in admission, subject to the condition that marks secured in the entrance examination and other eligibility conditions are same to a candidate with similar credentials but not having said expertise in Yoga.”

The UGC also asked the de facto head of the university to take note of the said recommendation during the admission process and also bring it to the notice of their recognised colleges. “Take note of the above recommendation during the admission process and also bring it to the notice of the colleges affiliated to your esteemed University,” a letter sent to all universities read.

The proposals have been approved by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development. The commission had in May 2016 asked universities to includes modules of teaching and training of Yoga in Bachelors and Masters Degrees of Physiotherapy programmes.