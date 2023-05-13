scorecardresearch
Udupi Elections 2023: Will BJP’s Yashpal Suvarna, poster boy of hijab controversy, beat Congress’ Prasadraj Kanchan?

Karnataka Election 2023, Udupi Election Results Live: The prominent candidate from the constituency is Yashpal Suvarna, who was in the centre of the hijab controversy.

Written by India News Desk
Udupi Assembly Constituency Election Results 2023 Live
The Udupi assembly constituency is one of the 224 Assembly constituencies of Karnataka. The sensitive Udupi Assembly constituency is all set to see a contest between BJP candidate Yashpal Suvarna, Congress’ Prasadraj Kanchan and Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Dakshat R Shetty. In 2018, BJP candidate Raghupathi Bhat had won from the seat securing 84,946 votes beating Congress candidate Pramod Madhwaraj by a margin of 12044 votes. You can follow all election updates on results.eci.gov.in.  

The prominent candidate from the constituency is Yashpal Suvarna, who was in the centre of the hijab controversy. The BJP had dropped sitting MLA Raghpathi Bhat, giving ticket to Suvarna, who is contesting for the first time. Suvarna is the vice-president of the Development Committee of Udupi Government PU Girls’ College, and has been a hardline voice in the whole controversy. Suvarna has also been the president of the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts’ Cooperative Fish Marketing Federation.

Udupi Election Results 2023: Tight contest between BJP candidate Yashpal Suvarna, Congress’ Prasadraj Kanchan and Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Dakshat R Shetty.

In 2018 elections, Udupi constituency had a total of 207458 electorates, and four third gender voters. In the 2013 elections, Congress’ Pramod Madhwaraj defeated BJP’s B Sudhakar Shetty. The Udupi Assembly falls under the Udupi Chikmangalur Lok Sabha constituency. Voting across 224 Assembly seats took place on May 10, results will be known today.

First published on: 13-05-2023 at 07:04 IST

