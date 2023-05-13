Udupi Elections 2023: Will BJP’s Yashpal Suvarna, poster boy of hijab controversy, beat Congress’ Prasadraj Kanchan?

The Udupi assembly constituency is one of the 224 Assembly constituencies of Karnataka. The sensitive Udupi Assembly constituency is all set to see a contest between BJP candidate Yashpal Suvarna, Congress’ Prasadraj Kanchan and Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Dakshat R Shetty. In 2018, BJP candidate Raghupathi Bhat had won from the seat securing 84,946 votes beating Congress candidate Pramod Madhwaraj by a margin of 12044 votes. You can follow all election updates on results.eci.gov.in.

The prominent candidate from the constituency is Yashpal Suvarna, who was in the centre of the hijab controversy. The BJP had dropped sitting MLA Raghpathi Bhat, giving ticket to Suvarna, who is contesting for the first time. Suvarna is the vice-president of the Development Committee of Udupi Government PU Girls’ College, and has been a hardline voice in the whole controversy. Suvarna has also been the president of the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts’ Cooperative Fish Marketing Federation.

