Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of CM MK Stalin, sworn in as Tamil Nadu minister, allocated Sports ministry

Ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing leader and MLA from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, Udhayanidhi Stalin, was sworn in as a minister in the Tamil Nadu cabinet on Wednesday. Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, is designated as Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development in the state government.

After taking oath, an actor-turned-politician Udhayanidhi asserted he would answer criticism of ‘family politics’ through his work.

The appointment came after CM Stalin undertook a reshuffle of portfolios held by 10 ministers and allocated the Special Programme Implementation (SPI) portfolio held by him to Udhayanidhi, making him the 35th minister in the Cabinet. There are 35 ministers including CM Stalin in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Udhayanidhi will currently hold the portfolios of Youth Welfare, Sports Development, SPI Department and Poverty Alleviation Programme.

The 45-year-old leader was administered the oath to office and secrecy by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by CM Stalin and Cabinet members.

While DMK’s allies including Congress attended the oath ceremony, the main opposition AIADMK, which has been accusing the ruling DMK of nepotism, boycotted the event.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, Udhayanidhi formally assumed charge of office at the Secretariat in the premises of Fort St George in Chennai. Senior ministers Duraimurugan and KN Nehru, Anbil Mahesh, E V Velu and V Senthil Balaji and top officials were also present.

‘Won’t act in films anymore’

Later, speaking to reporters, he said that he will not be a part of the big screen anymore and Mari Selvaraj’s directorial ‘Maamannan’, which is slated to be released next year, shall be his last film. He also added that he had turned down an offer from actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan to act in a film.

Further, the MLA said that his aim is to make Tamil Nadu the nation’s sports capital and ensure stadiums across the state as assured in the party’s manifesto for the 2021 state elections.

(With PTI inputs)