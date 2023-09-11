Udhayanidhi Stalin amps up ‘Sanatana Dharma’ row, shares pic of mosquito repellent

Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday responded with a quirky comeback to the ongoing ‘Sanatana Dharma’ row.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the DMK leader posted a picture of a mosquito repellent incense, which refers to his earlier remark where he compared Sanatana Dharma with diseases such as dengue and malaria.

“Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can’t oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria or corona. We have to eradicate this. That’s how we have to eradicate Sanatana,” Stalin Jr was quoted as saying by news agency ANI earlier. He was speaking at an event in Tamil Nadu.

According to India Today, the Tamil Nadu minister made another comparison, this time of the saffron party with a ‘poisonous snake’. He reportedly made this remark at a wedding function of DMK MLA Sabha Rajendran where he also took a dig at the opposition AIADMK and called it a ‘garbage that shelters snake’.

“If a poisonous snake enters your home, it will not be enough to just throw it away because it may hide in the rubbish near your home. Unless you clear the bushes, the snake will keep returning to your home,” Stalin, who is the son of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, said.

His comment was in line with DMK leader and Lok Sabha MP A Raja’s earlier remark in which a similar comparison was made with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Everyone is ready to beat the snake called Modi, but no one has the antidote for a snakebite. They all approach with sticks, but they fear being bitten by the snake. No one has a remedy for that,” the DMK general secretary said earlier.