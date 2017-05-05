UDF demands Vijayan’s resignation over IPS officer Senkumar fiasco

The opposition also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying the court development was a ‘huge setback’ to the LDF government due to its ‘arrogance’ in not implementing the apex court order. (PTI)

The Opposition Congress- led UDF today demanded the immediate reinstatement of IPS officer TP Senkumar as Kerala DGP citing the Supreme Court dismissing a clarification petition by the government over its earlier order on the matter. The opposition also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying the court development was a ‘huge setback’ to the LDF government due to its ‘arrogance’ in not implementing the apex court order. The government had no other option but to re-instate Senkumar as the Director General of Police, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said.

He was reacting to the apex court earlier in the day dismissing the state government’s application seeking certain clarifications on its April 24 directive to re-instate Senkumar. It also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the Kerala government. The apex court also sought response of the Kerala Chief Secretary on a contempt plea by Senkumar, who has alleged delay in his reinstatement as DGP despite the court order.

“This is a huge setback to the Chief Minister’s and government’s arrogance. This government cannot continue even for a moment,” Chennithala told reporters here. Senkumar should have been appointed soon after the apex court’s earlier order, he said, adding the LDF government had no right to continue politically or morally. The court had on April 24 directed the reinstatement of Senkumar, saying he was transferred by the LDF government ‘unfairly’ and ‘arbitrarily’.

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy also criticised the government over the issue. KPCC acting president M M Hassan demanded the resignation of the chief minister in view of the Supreme Court order. The apex court verdict “is a consequence of the chief minister’s arrogance,” he told reporters.