Uddhav Thackeray’s North India push: Shiv Sena chief to visit Ayodhya, call for early construction of Ram Temple

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray may soon visit Ayodhya and make a call for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Thackeray is also likely to hold a rally in the city to strengthen the party’s poll prospects and push the party’s northern India outreach. As per a PTI report, Thackeray met Ram Janmabhoomi trust chief Janmejay Sharanji Maharaj on Wednesday, who invited him to visit Ayodhya. Maharaj told Uddhav that the trust needed the Sena’s assistance in the reconstruction of the Ram Mandir, the report added.

Speaking about the development, senior party leader Sanajay Raut said, “The Sena has always championed the cause of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The BJP, despite being in power for four years, has not yet fulfilled its commitment of building a grand Ram temple there.”

Thackeray will either visit Ayodhya after the Sena’s annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai or at Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary in November, reports said.

The Shiv Sena has been continously demanding that Modi government immediately begin construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Last month, Shiv Sena asked the government to take the ordinance route for the construction of Ram temple. Welcoming the government’s decision to the ordinance banning instant triple talaq, it suggested that steps be taken to fulfil “at least one promise” made to Hindus of the country, keeping their sentiments in mind.

Of late, Uddhav has been trying hard to spread his party’s outreach outside Maharashtra. Uddhav has also accepted Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee’s invite to participate in her mega rally in Kolkata in January 2019.