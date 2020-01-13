‘Uddhav Thackeray will be forced to resign’, says top Maharashtra Congress leader in warning to Maha Aghadi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray heads an alliance government of Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP. (File Photo)

Maharashtra political news: Talks of cracks in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra have surfaced every now and then since Uddhav Thackeray took charge as the chief minister. Shiv Sena’s other two partners, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), were also reportedly miffed by the portfolio distribution which took place last month. Now, a top Congress leader has warned his partymen and NCP that their ‘dissatisfaction’ could lead to Uddhav Thackeray stepping down from the post.



Former Congress MP Yashwantrao Gadakh said that Thackeray will be ‘forced’ to resign if leaders continue to squabble over issues like allotment of bungalows and portfolios.

“If your (Congress and NCP) ministers will keep on hampering the working of the government over issues such as allotment of bungalows and portfolios, CM Uddhav Thackeray will be forced to submit his resignation,” news agency ANI quoted Gadakh, as saying.

The 76-year-old leader added that Thackeray was not a “regular politician”. As a matter of fact, his son Aaditya was the first from his family to enter the electoral fray. He won and has been inducted in the Cabinet as a minister. Uddhav, on the other hand, has never contested an election.

Thackeray expanded his cabinet nearly a month after taking oath as the three alliance partners – Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP – were not on the same page over cabinet berth allocations. The parties wanted prime departments for their MLAs. Amid dissatisfaction, Congress MLA Abdul Sattar had even reportedly quit from the government after he was denied a cabinet seat, however, he later decided to withdraw his resignation.

NCP MLA and party chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar, who had joined hands with the BJP only to return to the party fold after three days, was handed over the Home, Finance and Water Resources portfolios along with the Deputy Chief Minister’s post.