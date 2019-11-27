Uddhav Thackeray swearing-in ceremony: Guest list to grand preparations – All you need to know

Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (PTI Image)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 28, 2019 (Thursday) at the iconic Shivaji Park in Mumbai at around 6:40 PM tomorrow. On Wednesday, Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. He will be the first from the Thackeray family to be sworn in as the chief minister of the state. On Tuesday, the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress proposed Thackeray’s name as their chief ministerial face. Uddhav’s father and Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray wielded the ‘remote control’ over the first BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government during 1995-99 but never assumed a position in the government.

All you need to know about the swearing-in ceremony

– The oath-taking ceremony will take place at Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai on Thursday evening. Elaborate security arrangements are in place. The park holds immense emotional significance for the Shiv Sena as its founder late Bal Thackeray was cremated in a corner in this very location.

– Several national leaders cutting across party lines have been invited for the oath-taking ceremony. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, DMK president MK Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and all Chief Ministers of Congress party have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony tomorrow.

– Apart from Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena is expected to have 15 ministers from its quota, NCP will get the Deputy Chief Minister and 13 other ministers while Congress could get the Assembly Speaker post and 13 other ministers. This portfolio-sharing is based on the reports at the time of filing this report. There has been no official word on the issue till now.

– Shiv Sena has also invited around 400 farmers including the family member of those farmers who committed suicide from various districts of the state for the swearing-in ceremony tomorrow.

– The three-party Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance has been named as ‘Maharashtra Vikas Aaghadi’. Uddhav Thackeray is expected to remain as Chief Minister for the next five years. The sharing of portfolios between the alliance is expected to be finalised in a couple of days.

– Uddhav Thackeray is currently not a member of any House in the state legislative assembly. He will have get elected from any assembly constituency within the next six months.