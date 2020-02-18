Uddhav Thackeray says CAA won’t harm anyone, rules out NRC implementation in Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray said no one will be stripped of their Indian citizenship if the CAA is implemented.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday dropped hints that he would not be opposed to allow the implementation of the Citizenship Aamendment Act in Maharashtra. Speaking to news agency ANI, Uddhav sought to dispel apprehensions over the CAA, the proposed National Regsiter of Citizens and the National Population Register. He said that both CAA and NRC are different from the National Population Register exercise and no one will be stripped of their Indian citizenship if the CAA is implemented. The pan-India NPR exercise is slated to begin in April.

He also made it clear that the National Register of Citizens will not be implemented in the state even if the central government decides to go ahead with its proposal. “CAA and NRC both are different and NPR is different. No one has to worry if CAA gets implemented. NRC is not there and will not be implemented in the state,” he said.

The CM said that the NRC will not only impact Muslims, but also Hindus and Adivasis. He said the Central has so far not held discussions over the NRC.

“If NRC is implemented then it will affect not only Hindus or Muslims but also Adivasis. Centre has not discussed NRC as of now. NPR is a Census, and I don’t find that anyone will be affected as it happens every ten years,” he said.

Uddhav heads an alliance government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. With NCP and Congress voted against the CAA in the Parliament, the Shiv Sena voted in favour of the law in the Lok Sabha and staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha.

Reacting to Uddhav’s comments, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, “Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has his own view (on CAA) but as far as NCP is concerned, we had voted against.” Since then, several non-NDA states have passed a resolution in the respective Assembly against the implementation of the CAA.

Uddhav’s reaction comes days after MNS chief Raj Thackeray dared him to take action against illegal migrants from Bangladesh and Pakistan staying in Maharashtra.