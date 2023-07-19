Uddhav Thackeray holds ‘courtesy’ meeting with Ajit Pawar, says ‘asked him to do good work’

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday held a “courtesy” meeting with NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. This was the first meeting between the two leaders after Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

Following the meeting, Thackeray said, “I asked him to do good work for the state and people. I am confident that people of the state will get aid because he has the keys to the treasury.” In the cabinet expansion, Ajit Pawar was handed over the Finance and Planning portfolio.

Thackeray, a member of the state legislative council, attended the house proceedings for a brief period. It was also his first visit to the legislature after deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, his one-time party colleague, joined the Shinde-led rival Shiv Sena.

VIDEO | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray meets Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Mumbai.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/38w33jcPnv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2023

Earlier this month, Ajit Pawar and eight other Nationalist Congress Party MLAs joined the Shinde government, virtually splitting the party founded by Sharad Pawar.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray participated in the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, where 26 Opposition parties agreed upon naming the anti-NDA alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls INDIA — Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.