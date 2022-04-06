‘Uddhav Thackeray has joined queue of pseudo seculars’: Devendra Fadnavis on row over loudspeakers at mosques

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on CM Uddhav Thackeray alleging that the latter had “joined the queue of pseudo seculars” by not taking action on loudspeakers installed in mosques while seizing those installed in temples.

“It seems that Uddhav Thackeray has joined the queue of pseudo seculars. He doesn’t take action on loudspeakers even after HC order but when ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ is played on loudspeakers, it’s seized. It means Uddhav Thackeray has joined politics of pseudo-secular,” Fadnavis said at an event to mark the BJP’s Foundation Day.

The remarks come amid the war of words between the Shiv Sena and BJP over MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s demand for removal of high-decibel loudspeakers from mosques in Maharashtra. The BJP has backed the demand by Raj Thackeray, who is a cousin of CM Uddhav Thackeray.

“Why loudspeakers in mosques are played at such high volume? If this is not stopped, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa at higher volume,” Raj Thackeray had said last week.

In August 2016, the Bombay High Court ruled that the use of loudspeaker was not a fundamental right. The Bombay High Court observed that no religion or sect could claim that the right to use a loudspeaker or a public address system was a fundamental right conferred by Article 25 of the Constitution of India.

Fadnavis also responded to charges made by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut against former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya. Raut had alleged Somaiya had siphoned off Rs 58 crore during a crowd-funding campaign that aimed to save the Vikrant, the Indian Navy’s first aircraft carrier.

Fadnavis was quoted by ANI as saying “They (Shiv Sena) have not provided any evidence against Kirit Somaiya. They try their best to act against Kirit and his son. We are watching this matter.”