Uddhav Thackeray cancels Ayodhya visit due security reasons: Report

Uddhav Thackeray takes part in aarti in Ayodhya,. (File Photo)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has canceled his scheduled visit to Ayodhya due to security reasons, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

“Due to security concerns in Ayodhya, the Shiv Sena chief didn’t get permission from security agencies to visit the place,” ANI said quoting party sources.

Uddhav was slated to visit the temple town in Uttar Pradesh on November 24. On November 9, the day Supreme Court delivered its judgment in the Ayodhya case, Uddhav had announced that he will visit the town on November 24 to offer prayers to Ram Lalla.

Uddhav, his son Aaditya had previously visited Ayodhya in June along with all the newly elected 18 Lok Sabha MPs to offer prayers at the makeshift temple. Prior to this, Uddhav and his family members had visited the city on November 24 last year.

“Last year on November 24 (2018), I had gone to Ayodhya and performed an ‘aarti’ there. Before that, I had gone to Shivneri – the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj – and carried some soil from there to Ayodhya,” he told reporters on November 9. It was there, the Shiv Sena supremo announced that he will go back to Shivneri in Pune district and offer prayers, and return to Ayodhya on November 24 for thanksgiving after the apex court’s judgment.

Meanwhile, multiple reports in the media said that delay in the formation of government in Maharashtra could also be one of the reasons behind Uddhav’s decision to cancel his visit. The Shiv Sena is currently holding talks with political rivals NCP and Congress to form the next government in Maharashtra after the failure of talks with the BJP.

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court’s Constitution bench on November 9 paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya. The court also directed the Centre to allot five acres of alternative land elsewhere in the town to the Muslim community for building a new mosque.