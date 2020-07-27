PM Modi, President Kovind send greetings to Uddhav Thackeray on 60th birthday, Sena chief responds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on his 60th birthday. (File pic)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on his 60th birthday. PM Modi in a tweet prayed for his long and healthy life.

“Best wishes to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji on his birthday. I pray for Uddhav Ji’s long and healthy life,” he tweeted.

Uddhav Thackeray was born on July 27, 1960. He is the son of Balasaheb Thackeray. Uddhav did his schooling in Balmohan Vidyamandir and studied photography.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister warmly reciprocated the greetings and expressed hope that the Prime Minister’s guidance will help him to take the state to new heights.

“Heartfelt gratitude for the birthday wishes extended by you, Narendra Modi ji. I am confident that your guidance and support will help Maharashtra further step up its contribution to national prosperity in the coming years,” his office tweeted.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind called CM Uddhav to wish him on his 60th birthday. The President also enquired about the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra during the conversation.

“In a telephonic call, President Kovind wished Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister, Maharashtra on his birthday. President also enquired about COVID-19 situation in the state & complimented the state’s frontline corona-warriors for their tireless efforts in tackling the pandemic,” the President’s office tweeted.

CM Uddhav expressed gratitude to the President for birthday greetings.

“My deepest gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India for his heartwarming birthday wishes as well as his solicitous inquiries about the COVID 19 situation in Maharashtra, which our front line warriors have been battling with commendable grit,” he tweeted.

Uddhav Thackeray was elevated to the Shiv Sena’s president post in 2013 after his father Balasaheb’s death in November 2012. Under Uddhav’s leadership, the Shiv Sena shared power at the Centre and in Maharashtra with the BJP for 5 years.

The Shiv Sena, which was the oldest ally of the BJP, parted ways with the BJP after the assembly elections in November 2019. It then allied with arch-rivals Congress and NCP to form an alliance government in Maharashtra. The three parties government in Maharashtra is headed by Uddhav Thackeray. He took oath as the CM on November 28, 2019.