Uddhav Thackeray announces farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakhs, BJP demands complete waiver

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that his government has decided to waive off loans of farmers up to Rs 2 lakhs. He said that money will be deposited directly in the banks. “Loans of farmers up to Rs 2 lakhs to be waived off. Money to deposited in the banks directly. Scheme to implemented from March,” ANI quoted Uddhav Thackeray as saying.

The BJP demanded complete waivers and staged walkout after the announcement by Maharashtra chief minister. “The opposition has staged walkout from the Maharashtra legislative assembly demanding complete waiver of farmers’ loans, after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s announcement of farm loan waiver,” the news agency reported.

This comes almost a month after farmers in the western state incurred a heavy loss due to unseasonal rains. Before the formation of the coalition government, Sena and NCP leaders had met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking relief measures for the farmers.

In November, the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a special assistance of Rs 10,000 crore for rain-hit farmers as the immediate measure

Presently, Uddhav Thackeray is heading a coalition government of Sena-Congress and NCP. Shiv Sena had contested the polls with the BJP. However, both the alliance partners could not form the government due to differences over the chief minister’s post.

Following prolong tussle, Sena decided to walk out of the alliance and form the government with Congress and NCP.