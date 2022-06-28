Udaipur: Tailor beheaded for social media post supporting Nupur Sharma; video surfaces

A man was beheaded by two unknown assailants in Udaipur’s Maldas area today for allegedly sharing a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose remarks on Prophet Mohammed led to nationwide protests. The entire incident, which took place near the Udaipur Bus Stand, was recorded by the attackers.

The deceased — a tailor identified as Kanhaiyalal Teli — had allegedly put up a WhatsApp status few days back in support of Sharma, whose remarks led to violent protests in various parts of the country earlier this month, drawing condemnation from several countries. Teli owned a shop with the name ‘Supreme Tailor’ in Danmandi area.

A video, purportedly showing the two perpetrators of the heinous crime — one of whom calls himself Riyaz and introduced the other one as Mohammad — surfaced on social media showing the duo taking responsibility for the blatant murder and threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

Manoj Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Udaipur, informed FinancialExpress.com that the tailor was murdered over an exchange of social media posts over Nupur Sharma’s remarks between two communities.

Kumar further said that the tailor was himself an accused in a case related to inflammatory social media posts and had been questioned by the police earlier.

Speaking to reporters earlier, the Udaipur SP said that few accused have been identified, adding that strict action will be taken against them.

“A heinous murder has been committed and a thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident. Few accused have been identified. Police teams constituted to locate the accused. We will take action on the video of men claiming to have committed the act,” Kumar told news agency ANI.

Protests break out in Udaipur

The blatant killing led to protests in the area where the incident took place, prompting deployment of police forces and closure of shops.

Rajasthan | Locals protest after two men behead youth in broad daylight in Udaipur's Maldas street area



Shops in Maldas street area have been closed following the incident. pic.twitter.com/ZC113q0iJj — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 28, 2022

Rajasthan CM assures action

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the heinous killing and assured of stringent action against the accused. He also urged people not to share the video of the killing.

उदयपुर में युवक की जघन्य हत्या की भर्त्सना करता हूं। इस घटना में शामिल सभी अपराधियों कठोर कार्रवाई की जाएगी एवं पुलिस अपराध की पूरी तह तक जाएगी। मैं सभी पक्षों से शान्ति बनाए रखने की अपील करता हूं। ऐसे जघन्य अपराध में लिप्त हर व्यक्ति को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दिलाई जाएगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 28, 2022

“I condemn the heinous murder of youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all the criminals involved in this incident and the police will go to the root of the crime. I appeal to all parties to maintain peace. Strictest punishment will be given to every person involved in such heinous crime,” Gehlot wrote on Twitter.

“I appeal to everyone not to try to disturb the atmosphere by sharing the video of this incident. By sharing the video, the criminal’s purpose of spreading hatred in the society will be successful,” he added.

Opposition leader Gulab Chand Kataria said he spoke to the chief minister who assured him of action in the incident. “We have had a conversation with the CM, and he said that teams have been deployed, he himself has talked to the officials and further said that those who committed the incident will be arrested soon.”