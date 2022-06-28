Udaipur Murder: From Rahul Gandhi to Arvind Kejriwal, who said what on tailor’s gruesome killing

A tailor was beheaded in broad daylight in Rajasthan’s Udaipur today by two perpetrators for allegedly supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media.

The two attackers, who were later arrested by the police, not only murdered the tailor in a bust market area but also recorded the incident on camera and said in another video post that they avenged an insult to Islam, triggering tension in the city.

In a video clip posted online, one of the purported assailants declared that they had beheaded the man and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.Indirectly, the assailants referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

Here’s how leaders across party lines reacted to the incident:

Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan CM

“I condemn the heinous murder of youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all the criminals involved in this incident and the police will go to the root of the crime. I appeal to all parties to maintain peace. Strictest punishment will be given to every person involved in such heinous crime,” Gehlot wrote on Twitter.

“I appeal to everyone not to try to disturb the atmosphere by sharing the video of this incident. By sharing the video, the criminal’s purpose of spreading hatred in the society will be successful,” he added.

“Both the accused of murder of a man in Udaipur arrested from Rajsamand. The investigation in this case will be done under the Case Officer Scheme and by ensuring speedy investigation the criminals will be punished severely in the court,” Gehlot said.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress

I am deeply shocked by the heinous murder in Udaipur. Brutalism in the name of religion cannot be tolerated. Those who spread terror due to this cruelty should be punished immediately. We all have to defeat hate together. I appeal to all, please maintain peace and brotherhood.

Arvind Kejriwal

“The Udaipur incident is very horrifying and gruesome. Such dastardly acts have no place in a civilised society. We condemn this in the strongest terms. The perpetrators of this crime should be punished severely.”

Kalraj Mishra, Rajasthan Governor

Governor Kalraj Mishra appealed to the public to maintain peace and communal harmony and said that the district administration has been directed to take strict action against the culprits.

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM chief

“I condemn the gruesome murder in Udaipur Rajasthan. There can be no justification for it. Our party’s consistent stand is to oppose such violence. No one can take law in their own hands. We demand that the state govt takes strictest possible action. Rule of law must be upheld.”

Sachin Pilot

“The incident of brutal and heart-wrenching murder of youth in Udaipur is very sad and condemnable, I condemn it. The perpetrators of this inhuman act should be punished severely. I appeal to all to maintain peace and brotherhood.”

The tailor was recently arrested by the local police over some remarks made on social media by him.

The assailants entered his shop in the city’s Dhan Mandi area posing as customers. As the tailor took the measurements of one of them — who later identified himself as Riaz – attacked him with a cleaver. The other man shot the brutal murder with his mobile phone.

The two men fled from the scene after the daylight murder, and later uploaded the clip on social media. In another video, the alleged assailant admitted that they “beheaded” the tailor and threatened the prime minister for lighting “this fire”.

As the videos circulated on social media, tension escalated. Shopkeepers in local markets downed shutters.Shopkeepers stopped police from taking away the body, saying they will allow the removal of the corpse only after the murderers are arrested and compensation — Rs 50 lakh and a government job — given to the victim’s family.