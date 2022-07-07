Udaipur killing: Rajasthan announces govt jobs for Kanhaiya Lal’s sons

Yash and Tarun, sons of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli, who was killed in a barbaric act of crime last month, will be provided state government jobs, the Rajasthan government announced on Wednesday.

Mamta Bhupesh, Women and Child Development minister in the Rajasthan government, said the state cabinet has decided to appoint Yash Teli and Tarun Teli, the sons of Kanhaiya Lal Teli, to government service. She said relaxation has been given in the rules for the appointment. Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, a government official confirmed that the government has offered government jobs to the sons of Kanhaiya Lal.

The appointment regulation was relaxed in the meeting presided over by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The Rajasthan Subordinate Office Clerical Grade Service (Amendment) Rules, 2008, and Section 6C of 2009 will apply to this appointment.

“The grieving family lost their only source of income in the terrible crime, leaving them with no alternative means of support. Therefore, by scheduling appointments for the dependents, the family would receive financial and psychological help” a government statement read.

Earlier on June 28, Kanhaiya Lal Teli was murdered at his shop after he shared remarks supportive of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media. The Rajasthan government had previously given the family a check for Rs. 50 lakh as compensation.