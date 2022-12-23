Udaipur killing: NIA terms Kanhaiya Lal beheading a ‘terror’ act, two Pakistani nationals among 11 named in chargesheet

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against 11 persons, including two Pakistani nationals, in connection with the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally killed in Rajasthan’s Udaipur by two men on June 28. The gruesome act was recorded on camera by the accused duo who later released the video clip of the murder.

Lal, 48, who worked as a tailor in Udaipur was hacked to death with a cleaver inside his shop by the two killers, identified as Mohammad Riyaz Attari and Mohammad Ghouse. The assailants claimed that he was killed to avenge an alleged insult to Islam, and for his remarks in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma. They were arrested on the same day.

Two Pakistani nationals named

The NIA chargesheet has named Salman and Abu Ibrahim, who are both in Karachi, and others who are residents of Udaipur, including Mohammad Riyaz Attari, Mohammad Ghouse, Mohsin Khan, Asif Hussain, Mohammad Mohsin, Vasim Ali, Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, Mohammed Javed, Muslim Khan.

The accused have been named in the NIA chargesheet under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.

NIA Files Charge Sheet against 11 accused persons in a case related to brutal killing of Sh.Kanhaiya Lal Teli in Udaipur pic.twitter.com/CaZOh8vSnQ — NIA India (@NIA_India) December 23, 2022

Video shared to create panic and terror: NIA

“Today (22/11/2022), NIA filed a chargesheet before NIA special court, Jaipur, Rajasthan, related to the brutal killing of Kanhaiyya Lal Teli by two assailants on 28 June. The assailants circulated the video of the murder on social media to create panic and terror among the masses across the country,” the NIA said.

“Investigations have revealed that the accused persons, operating as a terror gang module, conspired to take revenge. The accused were radicalised and took inspiration from incriminating audios/ videos/ messages being circulated from within and outside India.

“The accused arranged deadly knives/ arms and murdered Kanhaiya in reaction to his Facebook post and attacked a co-worker in his shop in broad daylight. They made a video of the killing, released it and made it viral. They also shot another threatening video with the intention of striking terror among the people of India,” the NIA chargesheet stated, adding that further investigations in the case are in progress.

The case was initially registered at Dhanmandi Police Station in Udaipur and was later re-registered by the NIA.