Uchana Kalan Election Results 2019: Dushyant Chautala hopes to emerge victorious in this Jat-dominated seat?

Uchana Kalan Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019: Jannayak Janta Party president Dushyant Chautala is contesting from Uchana Kalan constituency in Jind district of Haryana. He will take on sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Prem Lata, who had defeated Dushyant from the same constituency by a margin of over 7,000 votes in the 2014 Assembly polls.

The battle in Uchana Kalan is expected to be a neck-to-neck fight as both Dushyant and Prem Lata enjoy considerable clout in the Jat-dominated constituency. Dushyant comes from a very dominant political family and Prem Lata is the wife of Birendra Singh who served as the Union Minister of Steel in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Dushyant is a former member of parliament who had defeated Kuldeep Bishnoi of the Haryana Janhit Congress by a margin of over 31,000 votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. He also contested the recent general elections but lost to Brijendra Singh of the BJP.

Dushyant Chautala is the grandson of Om Prakash Chautala who is the current president of Indian National Lok Dal or INLD, the main opposition party in Haryana. In the last assembly election, the INLD was the second-largest party in the state with 19 seats in its fold. INLD chief OP Chautala was also the chief minister of Haryana. He occupied the highest chair in the state four times.

Last year in November, OP Chautala expelled Dushyant from the party on the ground of “indiscipline, hooliganism and spreading disaffection within the party against the party leadership”. After being expelled from the party, Dushyant founded Jannayak Janta Party the next month. He formed JJP in the name of Jannayak Chaudhary Devi Lal who was the former Deputy Prime Minister and his great grandfather. Dushyant’s JJP is contesting this assembly election in alliance with Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP and Mayawati’s BSP.