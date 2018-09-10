Uber driver shot dead by 3 after minor scuffle in Delhi, road rage suspected

A cab driver was allegedly shot dead by an occupant of another car in Delhi after side mirrors of the two vehicles brushed past each other. According to a report in The Indian Express, the crime had taken place on the intervening night of September 8 and 9 in Kotla Mubarakpur area of the city.

Police said that the Uber driver, identified as Umesh Sharma (35), was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre but he was declared brought dead. Vijay Kumar, DCP (South), said that Sharma was accompanied by his friend identified as Hemant when his WagonR cab’s rear view mirror brushed past another vehicle. After this, occupants of the other car got into an argument with Sharma and his friend.

Vijay said that a PCR call was made at 12:12 am, adding that officials rushed to the crime scene immediately. He said that Sharma was then taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead.

“A PCR call was made at 12.12 am… Umesh was driving a WagonR and was accompanied by his friend Hemant. He told police that a Honda City came from the opposite direction, and the rear view mirrors of the two cars brushed. The occupants of the other car got into an argument. Then, one of the occupants of the Honda City opened fire and the bullet hit Umesh in the chest,” he said.

Police said that an FIR has been filed under Section 302 of IPC and probe is underway to identify the accused persons who killed Sharma. Police said that they have collected CCTV footage from the locality and further probe is underway.

According to police, there were three occupants in the Honda City car who engaged in an argument with Sharma and then opened fire on him.

“In one video, we can see the Honda City speeding away a few seconds after the incident. On the basis of eyewitness accounts, we are trying to find out the registration number of the car as the number plate is not clearly visible,” Vijay Kumar said.

Police said that at the time of the crime, Sharma was in the driver’s seat while his friend Hemant was in the passenger seat. Police said that Sharma used to live in Kotla Mubarakpur before shifting to Sangam Vihar. On Saturday night, after dropping a customer in Kotla Mubarakpur around 11:30 pm, Sharma had called his wife that he will be home soon after which he went to meet Hemant. Sharma is survived by his wife and three kids. He was working for Uber for the last two years.

According to government data, a total of 222 cases of road rage have been reported in Delhi in the last three years. While 92 cases of road rage were reported in 2015, 66 cases were registered in 2016. In 2017, 64 such cases were reported in the national capital. As of June 30 this year, a total of 22 cases of road rage have been reported in Delhi.