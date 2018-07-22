​​​
Mobile-based cab services have seen tremendous growth in the last three years as the commuters don't face problems like overcharge, refused transportation etc. by deviant taxi drivers. However, a resident of Mumbai experienced it differently.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: July 22, 2018 5:55 PM
Uber driver goes on ride without passenger: What happened next will amuse you

Mobile-based cab services have seen tremendous growth in the last three years as the commuters don’t face problems like overcharge, refused transportation etc. by deviant taxi drivers. However, a resident of Mumbai experienced it differently. On July 19, 2018, when a man named as Preshit Deorukhkar had booked a cab from the Uber app. Soon after booking the cab, Deorukhkar found that the driver began the drive without picking him. Thursday (July 19) was also the first working day of the cab driver with Uber, which turned out to start on a tragic note.The moment Deorukhkar realised the mistake by the Uber cab driver, he quickly raises the issue on the social micro-blogging site- Twitter with Uber authority. In a tweet, Deorukhkar also stated that the phone of the cab driver was unreachable.

Despite tracking the journey online for two minutes, the man finally realised that cab driver was roaming around the city on his expense. Deorukhkar again raised the issue with Uber authority and tweeted that the driver is aimlessly roaming around the Link road.

The man also brought to the notice of Uber authorities that the cab driver had no proper name on the app and it only says ‘P’.

Deorukhkar continued to upload screenshots of the journey on Twitter using funny comments and captions. He tweeted, “Pickup was in Malad West. The driver has now reached the edge of north Mumbai. I’m assuming he has to dump something in the khaadi.”

Minutes later, the customer again wrote that he is wondering whether there was any dead body in the car or not. In a tweet, he said, “Or he is dumping a dead body sealed in the car deep in the mangroves, me thinks.”

After the completion of the journey, the cab driver cancelled the drive but with a payment of Rs 857.43.

Responding to Deorukhkar’s complaint, Uber said they will refund the full trip fare which will reflect in the account within next 3-5 days. However, it didn’t apologise for the incident.

Deorukhkar’s tweet accumulated a lot of attention online. Some of them raised concerns over the incident while others entertained themselves.

