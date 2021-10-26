UAPA slapped against students, staff of two Kashmir medical colleges for raising anti-India slogans after Pak’s T20 World Cup win

Several videos from the two medical colleges have also emerged on social media in which some students can be seen chanting slogans against India and in praise of Pakistan.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered two FIRs students, wardens and people from the management of two medical colleges in Kashmir under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly raising anti-India slogans and celebrating Pakistan’s victory against India in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

According to the police, hostel students and people from the managements of Srinagar Government Medical College and the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences – both in Srinagar – burst crackers, danced and raised anti-India slogans after Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets.

Several videos from the two medical colleges have also emerged on social media in which some students can be seen chanting slogans against India and in praise of Pakistan.

“The FIRs have been registered in Soura and Karan Nagar Police Stations of Srinagar city under sections 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and 505 of the Indian Penal Code. Our probe is currently underway. We will set an example through this case,” a senior officer J&K Police was quoted by News18 as saying.

The police said it is currently going through the videos in detail and quizzing the staff of these colleges to identify the students who indulged in such activities on the campus on Sunday night.

On Sunday, a scuffle broke out between some Kashmiri students and those from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology in Punjab’s Sangrur district on Sunday night. The incident took place after some slogans were raised after the match, according to police.

