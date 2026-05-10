Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit from May 15 to May 30 is turning into a significant diplomatic tour, with a last-minute UAE stopover now adding an important energy-security and West Asia dimension before he moves on to the Netherlands from May 15-17, Sweden on May 17, Norway between May 17-19 and Italy from May 19-20. The UAE leg is especially important because India wants to strengthen ties with a key strategic partner at a time when conflict in West Asia, disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and volatility in global oil and supply chains are creating fresh risks for India’s economy.

After the UAE, PM Modi’s Europe itinerary is expected to focus on trade, security cooperation, green technology, semiconductors, innovation and the wider fallout of the Ukraine war, with Norway likely to host the major India-Nordic Summit and Italy set to discuss the India-EU free trade agreement. Across the tour, the agenda is likely to revolve around protecting India’s energy supplies, deepening economic partnerships, and reinforcing strategic ties with both Gulf and European leaders at a time when global diplomacy is being reshaped by conflict and uncertainty.

This latest itinerary, confirmed by the Indian Express sources on Saturday, prioritises India’s energy security amid West Asia instability since Iran’s war declaration on February 28, including missile attacks on UAE targets and the Strait of Hormuz closure, which has limited Indian ship transits to just 11 in two months. The UAE’s exit from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and OPEC+ has further disrupted global oil supplies, prompting India’s diplomatic balancing act- condemning attacks while maintaining ties with both UAE and Iran.

The broader war remains a major global issue because it affects trade, food, fuel and energy markets, and European leaders see it as a continuing threat to economic stability. In parallel, West Asia tensions have also intensified, which is why India has placed unusual emphasis on energy security during the same diplomatic window

UAE stopover: Securing energy and diaspora ties

The UAE leg underscores energy security as a key priority, with PM Modi scheduled to meet President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral relations, BRICS Summit preparations (India hosts in September) and safeguarding supplies for energy-dependent India. This follows National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval’s recent Abu Dhabi visit for security and counter-terrorism coordination, EAM Dr S Jaishankar’s April meeting with the UAE President and PM Modi’s repeated calls with Gulf leaders.

India strongly condemned a May 5 Iranian drone strike injuring three Indians in Fujairah, calling attacks on civilians unacceptable. The UAE hosts 4.7 million Indians (35% of its population), sending massive remittances; bilateral trade soared from $180 million in the 1970s to $84 billion in 2023-24, with $22 billion FDI (2000-2024) and a $75 billion infrastructure pledge.

Netherlands: Green tech and semiconductors push

In the Netherlands, PM Narendra Modi will hold his first in-person meeting with PM Rob Jetten (office since February), building on their March call amid West Asia impacts. Agenda highlights include- trade, green economy, water management, healthcare, clean energy and defense with a major push for semiconductor cooperation to bolster India’s chip industry.

Sweden and Third India-Nordic Summit in Norway

Sweden focuses on EU ties, trade, innovation, technology and the post-2018 joint action plan from the inaugural India-Nordic Summit. The tour’s centerpiece is Norway’s third India-Nordic Summit (mid-May), uniting leaders from India, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Finland- following events in Sweden (2018) and Denmark (2022)- to advance Nordic partnerships.

Italy: Trade, security and EU FTA talks

PM Modi’s visit to Italy between May 19-20 will prioritise deepening trade relations, enhancing security cooperation and strengthening people-to-people ties, building on the robust India-Italy strategic partnership. Key discussions include advancing the proposed India-EU free trade agreement (FTA), expected to enter force in early 2027, potentially unlocking billions in bilateral trade currently valued at over €10 billion annually. Italy, as a G7 and EU heavyweight, will also address defense collaborations, joint ventures in renewable energy, and cultural exchanges.

Overarching the tour, West Asia conflicts- exacerbated by Iran’s Strait of Hormuz disruptions and UAE-targeted strikes- Ukraine war repercussions, global energy supply chain vulnerabilities and logistical bottlenecks will feature prominently in talks with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

This aligns with recent high-level exchanges, including PM Modi’s 2025 Italy trip and Meloni’s G20 Delhi commitments, aiming to fortify supply chains for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and machinery amid geopolitical strains.