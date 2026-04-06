Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has countered allegations made by Gaurav Gogoi by claiming he worked on an artificial intelligence tool to fabricate the documents. Earlier Assam Congress chief escalated his attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, posing five pointed questions over alleged undisclosed foreign assets and visas held by Sarma’s family, particularly his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

Posted on X ahead of the April 9 Assam Assembly elections, the questions demand transparency on a UAE Golden Visa, Dubai properties, overseas businesses and election affidavit disclosures. Gogoi urged Sarma to welcome investigations if the claims hold no water. The salvo marks the sharpest escalation yet in a bitter passport row, with Congress vowing to “expose all lies” and Sarma hitting back with accusations of forged documents and Pakistani links.

Himanta Biswa Sarma should answer the below questions. 1) Does the wife of Himanta Sarma hold a Golden visa for Dubai ? 2) Is the Golden visa on an Indian passport ? 3) Does any family member of Himanta Biswa Sarma own properties in Dubai ? 4) Does any family member of… — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) April 6, 2026

Gaurav Gogoi’s five questions to CM Sarma

Does Sarma’s wife hold a Dubai Golden Visa? Is it on an Indian passport? Do family members own Dubai properties? Do relatives run foreign businesses? Were these declared in Sarma’s election affidavit?



Speaking to the media, Gogoi reiterated, “Does your family have a Gold Card in Dubai? Does your family own property in Dubai?” He warned of ED probes and disqualification if Congress comes to power, framing the allegations as concealed wealth worth crores tied to “illegal properties, businesses” linked to cow smuggling and the coal mafia. The attack reframes Sharma’s alleged US and Dubai interests as undisclosed scandals demanding accountability.

Sarma fires back: ‘AI-fabricated’ documents, Pakistan jibes

Sarma dismissed the claims as fabricated, alleging Congress sourced “AI Photoshopped” documents from Pakistani social media groups. Responding to Gogoi’s posts on X, he shared a statement from his wife Rinki, who said: “Neither I, nor my children, nor my husband have any business interests or assets in Dubai or anywhere outside India.”

He shared that his team used an LLP in Wyoing, assumedly being used by Congress to discredit him to create a fabricated account in the name do Gaurav Gogoi, ‘Say Hello to ‘GauravElizabeth786’…”

We have now successfully registered one LLP in Wyoing using similar toolkit that @INCIndia used to create the fake company in my wife's name. Tech is not just available to Cong, it is available to us too. Say Hello to 'GauravElizabeth786'https://t.co/Cv7BXelcBx https://t.co/BiMiTfZey5 pic.twitter.com/97wDASc38n — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 6, 2026

Sarma then turned the attack on Gogoi, “Can you disclose whether your wife has or has ever had a bank account in Pakistan? And will you make those details public?” He also mocked the shifting nature of the allegations: “Within 24 hours, you’ve already climbed down from your claim of a ‘golden visa on an Egyptian passport’ to now talking about an ‘Indian passport.'”

She went on to ask, ‘Now your turn. Can you disclose whether your wife has or has ever had a bank account in Pakistan? And will you make those details public? Also interesting how, within 24 hours, you’ve already climbed down from your claim of a ‘golden visa on an Egyptian passport’ to now talking about an ‘Indian passport.’

I’ll save you the suspense and answer these laughable questions myself, @GauravGogoiAsm. Here it is: Neither I, nor my children, nor my husband have any business interests or assets in Dubai or anywhere outside India. Now your turn. Can you disclose whether your wife has or has… https://t.co/1R364UxzOX — Riniki Bhuyan Sharma (@rinikibsharma) April 6, 2026

He later shared a video demonstrating how easily documents can be fabricated using AI tools, and invoked the St. Kitts forgery case of the V.P. Singh era as a historical parallel. “Congress once tried this playbook in the St. Kitts case; those days are over. Fabrication will be met with the full force of law, my legal team is already at work,” he said.

What is the St. Kitts forgery case?

The St. Kitts case dates back to 1989–90, during the V.P. Singh government. It involved allegations that Singh’s son, Ajeya Singh, held a secret bank account on the Caribbean island of St. Kitts. The claims were later found to be based on forged documents and were widely attributed to a Congress-backed operation aimed at discrediting V.P. Singh, who had broken away from the party and positioned himself as an anti-corruption crusader against the Rajiv Gandhi government.

Congress’s charges: three passports, Wyoming LLC

AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera, at a press conference on Sunday, had claimed Sharma holds three passports, a UAE Golden Card (valid till 2027), an Antigua and Barbuda passport (valid till 2031) and an Egyptian passport, along with undeclared Dubai properties. He also flagged a Wyoming-registered LLC linked to Sarma family members, and connected to US hotel investments and hedge funds. Khera questioned the legality of dual citizenship and took a pointed jab at Sarma’s anti-Muslim rhetoric: “How does his wife hold passports from two Muslim countries?”

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel also weighed in, questioning the BJP’s central leadership. “The question is whether you have property in Dubai or whether the property in the US states is yours or not. You have to answer these questions. Why is Amit Shah silent about it? PM Modi says that he will neither eat nor let others eat. Why is he silent?” Baghel said.

Election heat: mud-slinging peaks ahead of April 9 vote

With polling for Assam’s 126 seats set for April 9 and counting on May 4, the passport row has become the defining flashpoint of the campaign’s final stretch. Congress has recycled and sharpened passport-related allegations against Sharma, while Sarma has dismissed them as desperate fabrications as the BJP eyes a third consecutive term. Gogoi, countering Sarma’s “Pakistan agent” jibes, has promised daily evidence drops in the remaining days before voting